Track repairs close Commissioners Road for five days
Commissioners Road has been closed near Adelaide Street for track repairs in London, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 2:37PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- It's a traffic headache for commuters all week at Commissioners Road and Adelaide Street.
The rail crossing there is under repair and will be closed for the rest of the week. Bike lanes in the area are closed as well.
Meanwhile watermain repairs continued Monday on Wellington Street south of Grand Avenue, reducing traffic lanes.
Work there started on Sunday following the watermain break.