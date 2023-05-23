Townhouse units in Tillsonburg, Ont. damaged by fire

Fire caused substantial damage to the outside of townhouse units in Tillsonburg Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the co-operative housing complex on Quarter Town Line, south of Broadway, early Tuesday afternoon.

According to residents, the fire appeared to have started along the fence line that divides two of the units.

There were concerns about gas metres in the area, and the intense heat melted a large portion of vinyl siding on the upper level of the housing complex.

The fire was quickly brought under control and did not penetrate the inside of the homes or make it to the roof.

Residents were allowed back into their homes shortly after.

Quarter Town Line between Southridge Road and Plank Line was closed and the public was asked to avoid the area while emergency crews responded, but the area has since been reopened.