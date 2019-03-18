Featured
Tow truck driver's licence suspended after attending accident scene
CTV London
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 12:16PM EDT
Grey County OPP suspended the licence of a tow truck driver after allegedly smelling alcohol and conducting a breathalyzer test.
Police say the driver attended a single-vehicle collision on Southgate Road 26 on Saturday afternoon, when an officer reportedly detected an odour of alcohol.
The tow truck operator provided a breath sample and OPP say it registered in the 'alert' range.
The 'warn range' is registered when blood-alcohol concentration is beteen 0.05 and 0.08.
The 47-year-old was given a three-day driver's licence suspension.
Two other tow trucks responded to the scene, one for the original collision, the other two remove the tow truck.