Grey County OPP suspended the licence of a tow truck driver after allegedly smelling alcohol and conducting a breathalyzer test.

Police say the driver attended a single-vehicle collision on Southgate Road 26 on Saturday afternoon, when an officer reportedly detected an odour of alcohol.

The tow truck operator provided a breath sample and OPP say it registered in the 'alert' range.

The 'warn range' is registered when blood-alcohol concentration is beteen 0.05 and 0.08.

The 47-year-old was given a three-day driver's licence suspension.

Two other tow trucks responded to the scene, one for the original collision, the other two remove the tow truck.