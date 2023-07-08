Tour company credited with saving kayakers on Lake Huron

Grey Bruce OPP are thanking a local tour company in Southampton, Ont. for helping rescue two kayakers on Lake Huron.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, police in Grey-Bruce are thanking a local company, Chantry Island Tours, for their assistance in helping rescue two kayakers off the coast of Southampton, located 20 kilometres south of Sauble Beach.

Chantry Island Tours operates boat tours of the 163-year-old Chantry Island Lighthouse, situated one kilometre off shore.

It’s unclear why the two kayakers needed rescuing.

“Thanks to Bob, Jack, Dennis and David!” OPP wrote on Twitter.