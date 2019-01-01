Featured
Tougher penalties for distracted driving begin today
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2016, file photo, a driver uses her mobile phone while sitting in traffic in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 10:25AM EST
OPP officers are reminding drivers that the penalties for texting and driving are increasing.
The Ontario government is introducing a new mandatory three-day driver's license suspension upon first conviction for distracted driving effective Jan. 1.
"Our goal is to keep our roadways safe for everyone and the increase in penalties is indicative that many drivers continue to disregard this law,” says Inspector Glenn Miller. “Driving remains a privilege and upon conviction of this offence you will lose your driver's licence.”
The new minimum fine for a first offence of distracted driving will increase to $615 if settled out of court, up from the current minimum of $490, with a maximum fine of up to $1,000. That first offence will also come with three demerit points.