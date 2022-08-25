Toronto Raptors star gives back to London, Ont. fans

Toronto Raptors star forward Chris Boucher started a two-day basketball camp in London, Ont. Thursday.

Boucher’s basketball camp for kids eight to 16 years old runs until Friday at the Playground London before moving on to Ottawa for the weekend.

“We know we're nothing without our fans and our fans do a lot and a lot of them are kids and are just the inspiration of playing,” Boucher said. “So I wanted to give back and Derek came to me with the idea and we're hoping to do it and Puma joined us and I think that's a good opportunity, you know?”

Boucher, who was born in St. Lucia but grew up in Canada before becoming a professional, started the camp as a way to give back to fans and the basketball community.