Featured
Toronto police to update investigation of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur
In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 photo, crime scene tape surrounds a property where police say they recovered the remains of at least six people from planters on the property which is connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, in Toronto, Canada. (AP Photo / Rob Gilles)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 7:13AM EST
Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.
CTV Toronto says there are reports that a seventh body may have been discovered.
They say the media briefing will be conducted by Homicide Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga and Dr. Michael Pollanen, Chief Forensic Pathologist for the Province of Ontario.
McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from, or had ties to Toronto's gay village.
Police have so far identified three sets of remains they found in large planters at a home where McArthur did gardening work and rented storage space -- those of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths, and the presumed deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.
With Files from CTV Toronto