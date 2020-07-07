LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested and charged a Toronto police officer, who happens to be the father of a suspect wanted in relation to the death of a former alleged war criminal and National Patriotic Front of Liberia member.

On Tuesday, London police arrested and charged Trevor P. Gregory, 46, of North York, with breach of trust following the shooting death of Bill Horace last month.

He is the father of 22-year-old Keiron Gregory.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Keiron Gregory on June 25, charging him with second-degree murder in the case.

He currently remains at large.

Around 4:40 a.m. on June 21, Bill Horace, 44, of Toronto was shot to death in London.

According to police, four suspects arrived at 232 Pochard Ln. in two vehicles.

They entered the house and a physical altercation took place, with Horace being shot by one of the suspects, eventually dying in hospital from his injuries.

As with Keiron Gregory, the three other suspects are outstanding at this time.

Horace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.

He was named as a former commander in a rebel Liberian army whose alleged war crimes were under investigation.

It's unclear if Horace's past had anything to do with his death.

The suspects in this case are considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is urged to contact police.