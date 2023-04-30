Toronto Argonaut Dylan Giffen brings Grey Cup to Srathroy for hometown celebration

A championship homecoming took place in Strathroy, Ont. on Saturday morning.

Dylan Giffen brought the Grey Cup back to his hometown of Strathroy to show off the championship hardware he won with the Toronto Argonauts.

“It's a true dream come true. I've been I've been here since Wednesday visiting schools and going to like other community areas, and I've been struggling to put it into words because it's so surreal, like being able to bring the Grey Cup home and everybody's talking about how proud they are of me. It's just…it’s all going in my head,” Giffen said.

The meet-and-greet event was held at the YMCA, where Giffen and his family have a special bond.

Giffen used to work at the YMCA, and his mother still volunteers at the location.

“I think, you know, as leaders at the Y, when we have staff go off and pursue other opportunities, that's how the Y is always rewarding for them to come back and share their experiences with us,” said Soyth Sok, of the YMCA Southwestern Ontario. “So we're grateful for Dylan and the Giffen family to share this day with us today.”