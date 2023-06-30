Tornado watch issued for Grey-Bruce, special air quality statement lifted for London-Middlesex

While Environment Canada has lifted a days-long special air quality statement for the London region caused by raging forest fires, other regions find themselves dealing with tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches and smoke on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning have been issued for Grey-Bruce, particularly for Hanover, Dundalk and Southern Grey County.

Potential hazards include tornadoes, nickel to ping pong-sized hail, strong wind gusts of 100 km/h and torrential downpours this evening.

Meanwhile, Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth find themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch early Friday evening, with Environment Canada warning of possible strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail, and torrential downpours.

According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area, with Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton still remaining under special air quality statements late Friday.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations, with children, seniors, pregnant people and those with cardiovascular or lung disease being at particular risk.

Heat and humidity will also dominate the long weekend forecast with the thermometer reading high 20s but feeling like mid-30s.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

Saturday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.