Tornado watch issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, multiple regions under severe thunderstorm watch

Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued two tornado watches and multiple severe thunderstorm watches for the region.

A tornado watch has been issued for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth, while Grey Bruce is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada warns that meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm possible of producing a tornado. Potential hazards include:

Tornadoes

Wind gusts near 100 km/h

Ping pong ball size hail

Torrential downpours with rainfall amounts possibly in excess of 50 mm

The timing of these storms is expected this afternoon and into the evening.

The following regions are under the tornado watch:

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Goderich - Bluewater - Southern Huron County

Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County

Stratford - Mitchell - Southern Perth County

Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

The following regions are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch:

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

London-Middlesex

Sarnia-Lambton

Special weather statement issued by Environment Canada

Meanwhile, a special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of southern Ontario due to high heat and humidity.

“Exceptionally hot and humid” conditions are expected with daytime highs reaching the high 30s and humidex values in the mid-40s.

Overnight low temperatures tonight of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius will provide minimal relief from the heat.

Regions included in the statement are Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford.

The forecast has also prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue its fifth heat alert of the year.

London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 20.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.