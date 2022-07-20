Tornado warnings lifted, tornado watch remains in effect

Environment Canada has lifted two tornado warnings issued for Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton late Wednesday afternoon as a powerful thunderstorm approaches the region.

Severe thunderstorm watches remain in effect however for Grey-Bruce and Huron Perth, as of 6:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is still in effect for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.

Thunderstorms that develop over eastern Michigan are expected to affect the area beginning this afternoon. A few tornadoes are possible, some of which may be strong.

The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon.

Regions included in the watch are:

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

London-Middlesex

Sarnia-Lambton

Waterloo-Wellington

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

In the London area

In London meanwhile, fire crews were on scene of Linwood Street due to a downed tree which caused the downing of hydro wires.

The City of London forestry department and London Hydro are currently on scene and ask the public to avoid the area.