LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for London, Middlesex County along with Huron and Perth Counties.

It was lifted by the agency at 12:04 p.m., although there are no official reports of a tornado touching down.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths but there is damage to some homes and barns in Middlesex, Lambton and Huron and Perth.

Trees and downed power lines are resulting in some outages across the region including in Lucan, Exeter and St. Marys.

Several streets and roads have become impassable because of debris on the roads.

Power lines down, damage to a farm and lots of tree debris on Highway 4 at Adare Dr #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/SNc8geQvCL — Jennifer Tozer (@jennifertozer) July 19, 2020

Highway 23 is currently closed between Monument Road and Perth Line 72 so crews can clean up the mess.

Highway 8 is shut down in both directions from Nairn Drive to Orchard Line as well.

Meanwhile, a severe thurderstorm warning remains in effect for most of Southwestern Ontario Sunday.

The line of storms associated with a cold front from the west may produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Wind gusts could reach almost 100 km/h.

Storms are possible throughout the afternoon before weakening and moving east Sunday evening.