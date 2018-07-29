

CTV London





A tornado warning is in effect for Elgin County, while London-Middlesex is under a severe thunderstorm alert.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada says a tornado warning is still in effect for Elgin County.

It has ended for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

London-Middlesex is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



Scattered strong storms are approaching Eastern Elgin County as well as the area south of London. Damaging winds may be associated. There is the risk for a tornado in Elgin.