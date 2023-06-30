Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings lifted for region

It's been a chaotic Friday evening with Environment Canada issuing and downgrading a multitude of tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the region.

According to Environment Canada, all previously issued tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been lifted for the counties of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

Meanwhile, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area, with Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton still remaining under special air quality statements late Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations, with children, seniors, pregnant people and those with cardiovascular or lung disease being at particular risk.

Heat and humidity will also dominate the long weekend forecast with the thermometer reading high 20s but feeling like mid-30s.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

Saturday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.