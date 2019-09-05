Featured
Top 5 Weekend Events
A ferris wheel is illuminated at the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:13PM EDT
When: Sept. 6 to 15
Where: London, Ont.
Check out the midway, food, vendors, animals and great entertainment daily during the annual fair at the Western Fair District.
Park Jam
When: Sept. 5 to 11
Where: London, Ont.
98 Degrees, Ice Cube, Deadmau5 and The Offspring are all performing at the festival at Harris Park.
When: Sept. 7 to 8
Where: Heeman's 20422 Nissouri Road, Thorndale, Ont.
Fantastic food trucks with lots of unique food offerings.
When: Sept. 5 to 7
Where: Victoria Park, Owen Sound, Ont.
Quilts, homecrafts, 4-H, demo derby and more.
When: Sept. 6
Where: 1640 Gideon Drive, Delaware, Ont.
Weekly Racing - Late Model Championship Night, Trucks, V8 Thunder Cars, Bone Stocks