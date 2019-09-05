Western Fair

When: Sept. 6 to 15

Where: London, Ont.

Check out the midway, food, vendors, animals and great entertainment daily during the annual fair at the Western Fair District.

Park Jam

When: Sept. 5 to 11

Where: London, Ont.

98 Degrees, Ice Cube, Deadmau5 and The Offspring are all performing at the festival at Harris Park.

Food Truck Festival

When: Sept. 7 to 8

Where: Heeman's 20422 Nissouri Road, Thorndale, Ont.

Fantastic food trucks with lots of unique food offerings.

Owen Sound Fall Fair

When: Sept. 5 to 7

Where: Victoria Park, Owen Sound, Ont.

Quilts, homecrafts, 4-H, demo derby and more.

Delaware Speedway

When: Sept. 6

Where: 1640 Gideon Drive, Delaware, Ont.

Weekly Racing - Late Model Championship Night, Trucks, V8 Thunder Cars, Bone Stocks