

Julie Atchison, CTV London





Looking for something fun to do this weekend? CTV's Julie Atchison shares some of the top events around the region.

1. Summerside Celebrates Canada

When: Saturday, June 29 from 5-10:30 p.m.

Where: Meadowgate Park, London

Hosted by the Summerside Community Club, this annual event has been drawing over 6,000 people every year from the Summerside neighbourhood and surrounding areas and has been going on for 15+ years.

Everything starts with the evening activities from 5-9 p.m., including inflatable bouncers. After 9 p.m. the activities be taken down while everyone settles in to take in the professional pyrotechnic fireworks display at 10 p.m. More details here.

2. Del-Ko-Brydge Canada Day – Komoka Community Centre

When: Monday, July 1 from 4-10:30 p.m.

Where: 133 Queen Street, Komoka

Canada Day activities for the whole family including face painting, inflatables, and fireworks

This annual festival for Delaware, Komoka, and Mount Brydges is being hosted in Komoka this year, with all events taking place at the Komoka Park and Community Centre.

Fireworks will take place at the Community Centre after 10 p.m. Check out the Del-Ko-Brydge Canada Day Committee for details: http://www.delkobrydgecanadaday.ca/

3. South London Canada Day celebration

When: Monday, July 1 from 2-10:30 p.m.

Where: White Oaks Park, London

This family celebration includes live bands all day, food venues, inflatable rides and fireworks! More details at southlondoncanadaday.com

4. Aylmer Canada Day Celebrations

When: Monday, July 1 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: East Elgin Community Complex, 531 Talbot Street West, Aylmer

Entrance is by donation and the event includes live music, a petting zoo, photo booth, beer garden, food, kid’s inflatables and fireworks at dusk. More details here.

5. 25th Annual Munsee-Delaware Nation Traditional Gathering (Pow Wow)

When: Sunday, June 30 to Monday, July 1 (entrance at noon each day)

Where: 289 Jubilee Drive, Munsee

This free event showcases First Nations dancing,drumming, food and crafts as well as fireworks Saturday night. For more visit: www.munsee.ca

Just want a place to catch fireworks in the London area? There's a full listing on the todocanada.ca website.