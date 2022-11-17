Tom refuses roadside medical support in battle for permanent shelter

London police have attended the encampment of Tom, the homeless double amputee CTV News introduced you to earlier this week.

Tom has been resting just off the property of the Victoria Campus of London Health Sciences Centre for a week.

Tyler Calver, a medical support student advocating for Tom, said police attended both Wednesday and Thursday. On one occasion ambulance was also seen.

Calver said Tom refused roadside medical care from EMS, as he is fighting for more permanent shelter.

For now, he remains near the intersection of Wellington Street and Commissioners Road.