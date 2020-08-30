Advertisement
Toddler killed while walking on rural road in Oxford County Saturday night
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:08AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:16AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A two-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night west of Ingersoll.
Oxford OPP were called to 25th Line in Zorra Township around 10:10 pm. Saturday after a vehicle struck the child while on the road.
The child was transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
The toddler was later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.
Police continue to investigate.