Toddler found playing near busy intersection alone
File
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 11:32AM EDT
Perth OPP want to remind parents to always keep an eye on their children after a toddler was found playing near a busy intersection.
Police were called to the West Perth intersection around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
A municipal employee took the child away from street.
Officers spoke to parents about a safety plan.
OPP say active supervision requires focused attention and intentional observation of children at all times.