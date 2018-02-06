

A three-year-old Wallaceburg boy has been transferred to a hospital in Michigan after getting attacked by two dogs.

Chatham-Kent police say two young children and their babysitter were tobogganing at Jaycee Park on Larkwood Street Monday night around 5 p.m. when two dogs escaped from their home and attacked the youngest child.

A man and woman visiting family on Larkwood Street immediately ran to the park to help the young boy and babysitter.

The six-year-old boy ran to safety while the three-year-old boy was carried from the scene to a home as 911 was called.

The boy was transported via ambulance to Sydenham District Hospital. He has since been transferred to a Michigan hospital for further medical treatment.

The babysitter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from hospital.

The dogs have been identified and seized by PAWS Animal Rescue. They are currently in quarantine.

The incident remains under investigation.