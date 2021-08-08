LONDON, ONT. -- After more than two weeks of competition the Tokyo Olympics formally came to an end Sunday morning - Decathlon champion and London Ont., native Damian Warner carried the flag for Canada, for the closing ceremony.

"It is an honour," Warner tells CTV News.

"I was granted the responsibility to be the flag-bearer at closing ceremonies, but I understand that the honour could have went to many other Canadian athlete. I don’t take that lightly, it’s one of those things that I am going to continue to do whatever I can to make Canadians proud."

Decathlon champion Damian Warner calls the experience of winning gold, a humbling one.

"When me and my coach started training, we had a goal, we knew we wanted to come to the Olympics and we knew we wanted to win a gold medal."

During training Warner was pushed to his breaking point, being forced to train in hockey arenas instead of his usual gym, as it was shut due to COVID-19.

Warner thanks his partner Jen and newborn son Theo for giving him the boost he needed to succeed.

"Me and my coach would have some conversations and I’d be in near tears, like I don’t think this is going to work out. And then Theo was born and all that stuff didn’t matter anymore. Had it not been for him being born when he was born, I don’t think this medal would be a possibility. I hope to share that message with him one day when he grows up."

While gunning for gold, Warner shattered the Olympic record.

Across the event’s 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.

Warner is the second decathlete to carry the flag for Canada after Mike Smith, who did the same in 1992.

But this is not the end for Warner - It’s only the beginning.

"He is committed to Paris," says Jeff Fischer, Team Warner Manager.

"That does a lot in terms of potential sponsors, being apart of the greatest athlete in the world's journey. And he still has a couple goals, he wants the world record, he wants the world championship and he wants another Olympic gold."

Warner tells CTV News that he is ready to tackle anything, thanks to the support from his family.

"No one accomplishes anything at this games without people in their corners. I’m certainty a product of Canada and London Ontario…I got into track and field fairly late in my career I feel l still have a lot to give to the sport, a lot to learn myself. I will definitely be around for Paris 2024, and defend my title."

City of London officials say preparations are underway to recognize the local five Olympic gold medallists.