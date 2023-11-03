LONDON
London

    • Title sponsor comes forward to save New Year's Eve in the Park

    The annual New Year’s Eve in the Park event in London, Ont. had 20,000 people attend in 2022. (Source: City of London) The annual New Year’s Eve in the Park event in London, Ont. had 20,000 people attend in 2022. (Source: City of London)

    A title sponsor has been announced for New Year’s Eve in the Park, ensuring the event moves ahead.

    As previously reported, the major event was described as being “vulnerable” and in jeopardy without a sponsor.

    Announced Friday morning, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has come forward to support London’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration.

    “When we saw the call go out for a title sponsor for New Year’s Eve in the Park we knew this was the right thing to do,” said Jeff Lang, president and CEO of the WSIB. “It’s so important for people to have safe, free events like this where they can celebrate and have fun. I can’t think of a better way to contribute to our community than helping to ensure this event continues.”

    New Year’s Eve in the Park presented by the WSIB will take place on Sunday, December 31 in Victoria Park.

    The free, family-friendly event is expected to bring thousands of Londoners together to enjoy the night filled with entertainment and fun for all ages.

    According to a release, planning is still underway, but visitors can expect fireworks, outdoor skating, live music and five hours of entertainment while counting down to the new year. 

    In October, the 2024 edition of the Home County Music & Art Festival in downtown London was cancelled  due to a lack of money and volunteers

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News