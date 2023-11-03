Title sponsor comes forward to save New Year's Eve in the Park

A title sponsor has been announced for New Year’s Eve in the Park, ensuring the event moves ahead.

As previously reported, the major event was described as being “vulnerable” and in jeopardy without a sponsor.

Announced Friday morning, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has come forward to support London’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration.

“When we saw the call go out for a title sponsor for New Year’s Eve in the Park we knew this was the right thing to do,” said Jeff Lang, president and CEO of the WSIB. “It’s so important for people to have safe, free events like this where they can celebrate and have fun. I can’t think of a better way to contribute to our community than helping to ensure this event continues.”

New Year’s Eve in the Park presented by the WSIB will take place on Sunday, December 31 in Victoria Park.

The free, family-friendly event is expected to bring thousands of Londoners together to enjoy the night filled with entertainment and fun for all ages.

According to a release, planning is still underway, but visitors can expect fireworks, outdoor skating, live music and five hours of entertainment while counting down to the new year.

