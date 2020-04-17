LONDON, ONT. -- Tired is the key word that a survey by a group of behavioural researchers found is at the top of Canadians’ lists when it comes to how they are feeling about the pandemic.

The survey by a Mississauga behavioural research firm called Decision Partners, is a weekly COVID-19 coping survey that launched three weeks ago.

The survey, which is open to all Canadians, is tracking trends in how people are feeling, and coping during the pandemic.

“I’m hoping that over time we are going to be able to demonstrate how people change, how people cope, and how they are reacting to new circumstances,” says CEO of Decision Partners, Sarah Thorne.

“I hope that work will be useful to planners and public health officials as to how we prepare for future pandemics and future issues like this.”

The results are shared weekly, and the first week results show people feeling mostly anxious. But as the weeks have went on, tired has become the latest takeaway from survey participants.

You can take the survey here.