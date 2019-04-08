Featured
'Tired' bus driver crashes vehicle into ditch
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
CTV London
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 10:39AM EDT
Norfolk OPP say a school bus driver crashed a bus into a ditch in Windham.
Police say it happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Swimming Pool Road and there were no students on the bus and the driver wasn't injured.
OPP were notified by a concerned citizen.
They say the bus driver was tired when the incident occurred.
There was no damage to the school bus.