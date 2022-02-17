'Tiny Tim' moves a step closer to Canada

There is a new development in the plight of a toddler suffering from a rare and painful syndrome.

London advocate Martha Macrae says Tim Alahmad, along with his mother and father, has passed a key hurdle in their quest to come to Canada.

‘Tiny Tim’ as he has become known, suffers from butterfly syndrome (epidermolysis bullosa). The genetic condition causes blistering sores and persistent itching. It can also prohibit swallowing. In severe cases, such as Tim’s, skin becomes as fragile as butterfly wings.

Recent photo of Tim Alahmad (submitted)

As CTV London reported first in January, Tim currently resides in the basement of an abandoned home in Beirut, Lebanon. He lives with his parents, Ezzeddin and Midia.

The family fled war-torn Syria.

Ezzedin’s brother, Mustafa, and his family already reside in London.

Macrae became involved in Tim’s case after serving as a volunteer helping to settle Mustafa’s family. Mustafa’s son, 10-year-old Amin, also suffers from butterfly syndrome.

Since hearing Tim’s story, Macrae has raised over $40,000, mostly from Londoners, in the hopes of bringing the family to London.

She claims to have secured local physicians ready to provide him with the necessary care.

But despite submitting extensive paperwork and multiple applications to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Tim's case remained in Limbo until just 24 hours after CTV London did a follow-up story just this week.

That's when Macrae says she received a letter from IRCC approving the sponsors of an application, which includes herself.

Midia Alahmad with her son Tim during a video call with CTV News London from Beirut, Lebanon.

"I could hardly believe my eyes!!", she wrote CTV London’s Sean Irvine.

The next step will be the approval of the family. For that to happen, paperwork will need to be completed in Beirut. A timeline is uncertain, but Macrae says the application is for permanent residency.

The Alahmad family and their supporters, she says, now eagerly await the paperwork. They remain hopeful Tim will arrive in Canada soon.