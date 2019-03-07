

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





We’re being reminded to change the batteries in our smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend.

Better yet, change the detectors themselves if they’re past their expiry date.

Sharon Cooksey of Kidde Canada, says ten-year units are always a good choice.

“We encourage everyone to consider an alarm with a built-in, sealed-in battery. There are no battery replacements ever over the life of the alarm ever. Now that we’re in daylight savings time and we’re springing forward an hour and everyone’s thinking about things to do around the home, now’s a really good time to consider replacing those.”

Landlords are also being reminded that working smoke alarms are required in rental homes on every storey and outside all sleeping areas.

This covers single family, semi-detached and town homes, whether occupied or rented.

Working CO alarms are also mandatory in all Ontario homes.

In just the last week there have been three separate residential fires in the region.