Tim Hortons theft being investigated by Middlesex OPP

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Tim Horton’s and made off with thousands of dollars.

According to police, it happened just before midnight on Saturday at the Tim’s on Dorchester Road.

Middlesex OPP say the thieves got into the restaurant through a window and got away with nearly $10,000

The first suspect is between 5’8” and 5’10” and was wearing clothing and ski goggles.

The second suspect is described as about 6’2” and was wearing a black North Face jacket and ski goggles.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious on the night of the theft to give them a call.