LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County OPP say there may be more victims after a 25-year-old woman was charged with sexual offences in connection with two separate victims.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says on the afternoon of Feb. 27 police were called to a Norfolk County address in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Following an investigation, Becka Irene Willbanks, 25, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Then on Tuesday, police say a second victim contacted police and Willbanks was charged with a second count of each charge.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court.