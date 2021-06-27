WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the region could experience local thunderstorms with heavy downpours Sunday afternoon and evening.

A special weather statement was issued for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

The agency says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, and with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere localized torrential downpours are possible.

The downpours are expected to be brief but may amount to 30 mm in an hour and an isolated 50 mm in one or two locales.

Environment Canada says creeks and streams could become fast moving in some areas.

Motorists are also reminded to use extra caution under heavy downpours.