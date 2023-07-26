Sizzling heat alert sweeps southern Ontario
A heat warning is in effect for Elgin, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton.
Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with temperatures today expected to reach 30 C.
Thursday will be slightly cooler but still very humid with humidex values in the upper 30s.
"We could see some severe weather in parts of southern Ontario... heavy downpours are possible Wednesday afternoon — a warm front will slowly lift northward with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue as we head into Wednesday night," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Watch for the effects of heat illness including, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
HERE'S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning this evening then changing to 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 this evening. Low 20.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Water crisis in Nunavut's capital likely won't be resolved for another 3 years: MLA
From treatment issues to car wash bans, accessing clean drinking water has remained a struggle in Iqaluit with one MLA saying a resolution is likely still years away.
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a 'big flirt' who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a 'clumsy pass.'
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
Kitchener
-
'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach
The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor Salt workers reject tentative deal
CTV News has confirmed the first group of workers have turned down their contract.
-
Fire in Chatham-Kent leads to $100K in damage
Firefighters in Chatham-Kent were able to quickly extinguish and contain an accidental apartment Tuesday night.
-
Three vehicles stopped going double speed limit: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over three vehicles going about double the speed limit over the last two days.
Barrie
-
Routine traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie
A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Barrie police officers on patrol in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
-
Drowsy driver collides with utility pole in Huntsville
Provincial police say a drowsy driver collided with a utility pole in Muskoka, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the pole.
-
Two men arrested for impaired driving in Bracebridge
A hitchhiker asked her driver to call police about a possible impaired driver on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest one after Flour Mill firearm complaint
Hours after Sudbury police set up a perimeter around a residential building on a quiet Flour Mill street following a firearm complaint, one man has been arrested.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Heavy rainfall warnings in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued heavy rainfall warnings Wednesday afternoon for areas near Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores.
Ottawa
-
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer slashed with a sharp object during arrest in Cote-des-Neiges
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sharp object while attempting to detain a suspect. The officer is expected to survive.
-
Quebec will mostly ban the use of private health agencies starting next year
The government of Quebec announced that a draft regulation will gradually prohibit, except for exceptions, the use of private agencies and self-employed workers in the health and social services network.
-
Montreal looks to boost lagging participation in food waste collection
Brown bins have become ubiquitous on Montreal streets and doorsteps, but nearly half are not being used, data suggests. The city says a large-scale food waste awareness campaign will launch later this year to try to change that.
Atlantic
-
Province announces funding for Nova Scotians who suffered property damage from flash flooding
Nova Scotians who have suffered property damage from this past weekend’s flash flooding can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, the province announced Wednesday.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP
The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Manitoba auditor general says abuse in care homes occurred, investigations flawed
Manitoba's auditor general says there have been cases of physical or sexual abuse in personal care homes that have been subjected to flawed investigations and wrong conclusions.
-
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photos
Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chick
Staff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
BC Ferries refunds could take 6 weeks due to 'high volume' of requests, company warns
There's more frustration for BC Ferries customers after learning refunds could take six weeks to process due to a "high volume" of requests.
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigating
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.