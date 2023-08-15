Three youths facing manslaughter charges in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn

A third teenager has been arrested in relation to a manslaughter investigation dating back to last week, London police said on Tuesday.

According to the London Police Service, the Major Crime Section identified a third suspect male in the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills.

On Monday night the 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and is facing a charge of manslaughter.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Tuesday relation to the charge.

McDonnell-Mills had been found by police in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on the evening of Aug. 9 suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses said an altercation between multiple young people had broken out shortly before.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics but later succumbed to his injuries.

London police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road. Aug. 10, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)On Aug. 11, police announced that the death of McDonnell-Mills had been deemed a homicide, and two suspects — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — had been identified.

Police released a photo and the name of the 18-year-old suspect to the public in the hopes of locating him.

On Monday, London police announced that the 18-year-old suspect had been arrested. Hours later, the 16-year-old suspect, who also cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself into police.

The two suspects have been jointly charged with manslaughter.

Both of the accused appeared in court on Monday in connection to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.