MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP say a three-year-old boy who went missing while walking a dog Monday morning has been found safe.

According to police, the boy was found in good health shortly after 5:30 p.m., more than six hours after he was last seen.

The boy had last been spotted walking a mixed-breed Collie at his property on Concession 2 in Elderslie Township, west of Chesley, around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators received a call about the missing boy around 1 p.m. and a search began, involving numerous OPP departments, Grey County OPP and the Chesley Fire Department.

South Bruce OPP say they are appreciative of all those who assisted, including police, firefighters, the public and media.