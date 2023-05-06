Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
Witnesses say the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree off the end of Milton Street around 2:15 a.m.
The tree sits about 50 meters from the edge of the pavement. Tracks could be seen carved through the dirt leading to the tree and debris from the vehicle remained at the scene.
Neighbours say the vehicle remained on scene until about 10:30 a.m. while Oxford OPP conducted an investigation.
Three teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Thamesford, Ont. on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)At least two of the occupants had to be extricated by Zorra Township Fire Department crews, witnesses tell CTV News.
One person turned over surveillance video to the police, they say the video shows the truck travelling north on Highway 119 at a high rate of speed.
It went through a stop sign at Dundas Street and continued on for about another 200 meters before hitting the tree.
CTV News has reached out to OPP for more details on the collision and injuries, but have not received a response.
