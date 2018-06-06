

CTV London





London police have charged three teenagers for allegedly causing more than $23,000 in property damage at various spots in the south end.

In the early morning hours of June 2, damage was caused to properties including a school, a residence, a bus shelter, and multiple vehicles in the area.

The damage consisted mainly of broken windows.

As a result of the investigation, three youth, ages 14, 16, and 17, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with 19 counts of mischief under $5000 and one count of mischief over $5000.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.