Three suspects sought in attempted ATM theft: OPP

Three thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an ATM machine in Langton by pulling it from inside a vestibule using a chain and pick-up truck, police say.

Norfolk County OPP is investigating the attempted ATM theft which took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a business on Albert Street East.

Police say the attempt severely damaged the ATM, but no cash was taken.

Officers are looking for three people who were wearing hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured pick-up truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com