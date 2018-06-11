

Fire officials say three people are unaccounted for after multiple homes went up in flames in Chesley in South Bruce.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a house on 5th Avenue West around 2:20 a.m. Once on scene they found that more than one house was on fire. It is unclear exactly how many homes were affected.

Neighbours tell CTV News a father and his two daughters, 10 and 7 are the ones still missing. Neighbours say a mother and child made it out safe, but the father went back in the house to find his daughters. The three didn’t come out.

The coroner is on the way to the scene.

A cause and damage estimate is yet to be determined.