Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.

A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to 980 Cheapside St. for reports of a second story apartment fire.

“Smoke was showing on the Charlie side of the structure,” said Captain Mike Reed of the London Fire Department. “We went interior from the second story balcony. We found light smoke and minimal heat and the fire appeared to be out by the occupants.”

Fire prevention officers attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Firefighters could be seen carrying a burnt mattress, which Reed says - while still officially undetermined - appears to be the cause of the fire.

The superintendent of the building told CTV News she believes it was a candle which set fire to the mattress.

London Transit did bring a bus to keep people warm who were displaced temporarily by the fire in the building.

No one was seriously injured.

A fire started in the second story corner unit at 980 Cheapside St. in London, Ont. on March 23, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)