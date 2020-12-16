LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have charged a Huron County man with numerous offences following an alleged knife attack last week in Clinton that saw three people sustain injuries.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers were called to a Victoria Street home.

Police say there was a confrontation on the street between the accused and a group of five people. The suspect allegedly assaulted some people with a knife.

One of the victims sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is charged with two counts of spousal assault, five counts of utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.