New details are emerging in connection with three bodies found in a rural area of Middlesex Centre near the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

The remains of Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, all of Six Nations of the Grand River were found in a vehicle on Sunday.

On Thursday, following post-mortem examinations, OPP confirmed the three deaths were being treated as homicides.

CTV News has learned the bodies were found covered in a blanket in the back bed of a pickup truck alongside a shovel - and that those involved in transporting the bodies likely intended to bury them in that area.

Police have asked for public assistance to identify a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, likely the vehicle in which the bodies were found.

In a press release Friday, Six Nations Police confirmed they are assisting the OPP in the triple homicide investigation, and called on everyone to “be respectful of the families at this time and let them heal.”

Few details about the victims themselves are available, but Michael Shane Jamieson was facing robbery and aggravated assault charges in connection with an incident in January.

In that case, Six Nations Police found a 43-year-old man covered in blood and lying unconscious in the snow. He had reportedly been assaulted in his sleep by a man wearing brass knuckles.

Similar incident in 2017

The latest deaths are an eerie repeat of the 2017 discovery of the body of Douglas James Hill.

The 48-year-old Six Nations of the Grand River man’s body was found on Oneida of the Thames First Nation land.

While his remains were found in August 2017, he had last been seen on June 24th in Six Nations.

A female who can’t be identified because she was 17 years old at the time of Hill’s death has been charged with second-degree murder.