Perth County OPP say a one-day blitz resulted in racing charges for three drivers, who also had their licences suspended for seven days and vehicles impounded.

Police say on Jan. 17 all three drivers were observed travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit and were charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

The drivers charged ranged in age from 20 years old to 65, were both male and female, urban and rural residents.

Bruce County is reporting their first stunt driving charge of the year as well, for a man allegedly travelling 130 km/h on Highway 6 in poor weather conditions.

Last year, in Bruce County alone OPP charged 130 drivers with racing.

The OPP is reminding drivers that stunt driving puts everyone "at unnecessary and considerable risk."