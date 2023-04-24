Three people arrested after Port Stanley Theft

Three people have been charged after a reported theft in Port Stanley over the weekend.

Just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the LCBO on Bridge Street and when they arrived, two people tried to run away.

OPP found both people not far away, taking them into custody without incident.

A third person driving a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle on Erie Street after fleeing the scene, according to police. That person was later arrested in St. Thomas.

A 19 year old from London was charged shoplifting and failure to stop after accident. A 17 year old from London was charged with uttering threats, cause death or bodily harm and shoplifting and a 15 year old of London was charged with shoplifting.

A vehicle parked on Erie Street in Port Stanley was struck by another vehicle fleeing the scene of a reported theft on Oct. 22, 2023, according to OPP. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)