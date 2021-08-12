Advertisement
Three people are facing drug and weapon related charges after a traffic stop in Simcoe, Ont.
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 7:21AM EDT
3 people facing drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Simcoe, August 10 2021 (source: Twitter @OPP_WR)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say just that just after midnight on Tuesday morning, Officers stopped and investigated a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe.
Police say they searched the car and found a large number of illicit drugs, weapons and money. OPP arrested three people as a result; 39-year-old Woodstock man, a 28-year-old Prime of Norfolk County resident, and a 41-year-old resident of Brantford, all face the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl,
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts),
- Unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts),
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order,
- Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,
All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.