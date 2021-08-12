LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say just that just after midnight on Tuesday morning, Officers stopped and investigated a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe.

Police say they searched the car and found a large number of illicit drugs, weapons and money. OPP arrested three people as a result; 39-year-old Woodstock man, a 28-year-old Prime of Norfolk County resident, and a 41-year-old resident of Brantford, all face the following charges:

  •  Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl,
  •  Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts),
  •  Unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts),
  •  Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order,
  •  Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.