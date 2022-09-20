The City of Stratford has announced three of its adult swans died over the weekend from what was likely Avian Influenza.

According to a statement from the city, “The birds’ symptoms were typical of Avian Influenza (H5N1), and it was determined by the city veterinarian and the avian pathologist at the Animal Health lab in Guelph that the Avian Influenza was the most likely cause.”

In addition to the three swans, the statement also says a turkey vulture was found earlier this week, and believed to have died from the highly contagious “bird flu.”

To help prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, residents are encouraged to:

Report sick or dead birds to the agencies listed above

Do not touch or feed wild birds by hand

Clean backyard feeders and baths regularly using a weak solution of domestic bleach and water

Separate domestic and wild birds where possible

Anyone who finds a dead, injured or sick swan in the parks system is asked to call the City of Stratford’s Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Manager at 519-271-0250 extension 246.

If a sick or dead wild bird is found on private property, you are asked to report it immediately to the Ontario regional centre of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at (866) 673-4781 or online.

Meanwhile in Owen Sound, city staff noticed a bird in the sanctuary at Harrison Park showing signs of possible Avian Influenza which has now been confirmed by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.