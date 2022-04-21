Three new deaths in Middlsex-London due to COVID

Along with 84 new lab-confirmed cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.

All three were women in their 60s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

One woman had two doses of a COVID vaccine, one had three doses and one was unvaccinated.

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 48 inpatients, seven of which are in the ICU.

There are five or less inpatients in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

As of Thursday, 283 staff at LHSC have tested positive for COVID-19 and 129 workers at St. Joseph’s Health Care have also tested positive.