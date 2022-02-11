Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported by MLHU Friday, number of LHSC inpatients down slightly
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday. This brings the death toll to 327 across the region. Seven new deaths were reported Thursday.
Friday's numbers include a woman in her 90s associated with a long term care home and a woman in her 70s and another in her 80s not associated with a long term care facility.
The MLHU is reporting 117 new cases from Thursday, bringing the active number of cases to 1,408 and a total of 30,604 since the pandemic began.
There are currently 16 active outbreaks among hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.
Staff at London Health Sciences Centre are currently caring for 87 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 91 yesterday. Twenty patients are currently in the ICU.
Five or fewer inpatients are in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care as well.
There are 140 LHSC staff members who have currently tested positive for COVID-19, down from 151 Thursday. There are 69 health care workers at St. Joseph’s who have tested positive for the virus.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:
Elgin-Oxford – 87 new, 483 active, 10,758 total, 10,128 resolved, 147 deaths (three new)
Grey-Bruce – 32 new, 176 active, 5,843 total, 5,,624 resolved, 40 deaths
Huron-Perth – 31 new, 5,324 total, 91 deaths (one new)
Sarnia-Lambton – 47 new, 243 active, 9,394 total, 9031 resolved, 120 deaths (two new)
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ontario continues to drop.
The province reported 1,829 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday -- a decrease of 68 -- while ICU admissions fell by 10 to 435.
Of those patients in hospital, 54 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19 and 46 per cent tested positive after they were admitted.
