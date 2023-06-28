Three men facing charges in stolen vehicle investigation

Three men ranging in age from 20 to 22 years old have been charged for their alleged role in a stolen vehicle investigation that prompted a large police response Tuesday in east London, Ont.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), three high-end vehicles were seen parked in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street on Tuesday morning. Police learned one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen out of the York Region the previous week.

As previously reported by CTV News London, multiple officers, including from the Uniformed Division, Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit attended the area.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. multiple men exited a nearby residence and entered the reported stolen vehicles before attempting to flee the area, in which one police cruiser was struck.

Police said three suspect males have been arrested and a reported stolen Subaru, also stolen from the York Region, was recovered.

A search warrant was later executed at an Admiral Drive address, and police seized a black handgun and magazine.

London police vehicles are seen at an Admiral Drive address in London, Ont. on June 27, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

As a result of the investigation, three people are facing charges for their alleged involvement:

A 20-year-old man of London:

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Fail to comply with release order

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

A 22-year-old man of London:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

A 21-year-old man of London:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in a London court on Wednesday, while the 21 and 22-year-old suspects are expected to appear in court on Aug. 8.

The investigation has been handed over to the LPS Street Crime Unit and is ongoing.