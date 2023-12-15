Three London Public Library branches to remain closed under New Year as library grapples with cyberattack
Three branches of the London Public Library will remain closed until early January following a cyberattack earlier this week that has paralyzed most of the library’s systems.
In an update posted to social media on Friday, the library said the Cardon, Glanworth and Lambeth locations will remain closed until Jan. 2, 2024 following Wednesday’s cyberattack.
In a bit of positive news for the library, online platforms Hoopla and PressReader were once again available as of Friday.
The library catalogue, website, email, public computers, printing and most digital resources remain unavailable, as does placing holds on books and e-books.
In person borrowing, programs and library spaces are available to the public.
On Thursday, library officials confirmed the library was the target of a cyberattack by hackers the day before that shut down most of the library's systems.
The library said experts have been notified and an investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.
“We expect that it will take some time before our systems can be restored,” London Public Library wrote.
