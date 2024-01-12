Three London Knights in CHL midterm NHL scouting rankings

A London Knight has cracked the Top 10 of the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) midterm rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL draft.

Sam Dickinson of the London Knights ranked seventh and has registered 20 points (7G-13A) in 11 games since Dec. 10, the most of any defenceman in the CHL over that stretch.

Other Knights to make the list are Sam O’Reilly at 40th and Jared Woolley at 129th.

The Mississauga Steelheads lead all CHL teams with seven players included in the rankings, while the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Calgary Hitmen, and Windsor Spitfires trailing close behind with five each.

Dickinson and O’Reilly will both play in the Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, New Brunswick on Jan. 24.

This year's NHL draft will be held June 28 and 29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.