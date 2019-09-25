London police are investigating after three election signs were set on fire in the city very early Wednesday morning.

Police were notified about two signs on fire on Belmont Drive in the city's south end around 3 a.m.

Then later Wednesday morning, investigators were notified a third sign on Briscoe Street had also been damaged by fire.

All three signs belong to the London West riding's Liberal incumbent candidate, Kate Young.

Nothing other than the election signs were damaged in the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.londoncrimestoppers.com.